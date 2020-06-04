Thompson’s AreoSpace job losses devastating for local economy - O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’ Dowd has said the announcement of 500 job losses at Thompson’s AreoSpace in Portadown while not unexpected is still shocking.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

“Today 500 men and woman have been told they are losing their jobs.

“This is part of the economic devastation caused by Covid-19 and is the other side of the human tragedy of death and suffering.

“The global airline industry has all but collapsed as a result of Covid 19. The economic realities of old are changing.

“A new economy must recognise and protect workers and their families.

“Our Executive must be given the tools, including fiscal powers, by the British Government to rebuild our economy and create jobs.”