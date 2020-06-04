Kelly welcomes moves to clarify key worker definition

Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly has welcomed greater clarity on the definition of a key worker.

The party spokesperson for children and young people said:

“During the current pandemic, the Department of Health and Department of Education share joint responsibility for providing access to childcare for the children of key workers.

“Unfortunately the two departments did not have a joint approach to the definition of a key worker leading to unnecessary confusion within the childcare sector.

“I welcome any steps towards sorting this anomaly out by combining the separate lists held by the departments.

“I know this is a difficult time for many parents who are trying to return to work and struggling to find appropriate childcare.

“Health and safety must remain at the core of any return to work and childcare arrangements and necessary measures to safeguard children from infection inevitably restricts the availability of childcare.

“I am calling on employers to recognise that and adopt a flexible approach towards any employees experiencing childcare problems during this difficult time.”