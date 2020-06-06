Boylan extends condolences to family of Shane Lappin
Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has extended his condolences to the family and friends of Shane Lappin who lost his life today in a tragic accident.
Speaking the Newry and Armagh MLA said:
“This evening the community are shocked by the death of Shane in a tragic accident.
“He was a hardworking young gentleman and came from a well known and respected family.
“We send our condolences to his wife Sarah, parents Francie and Anna and the entire family circle.
“This evening and over the coming days, the community will stand fully behind the family and friends of this young man.”
“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”