Anderson raises concerns of Driving instructors during COVID-19

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has raised the frustrations of Driving instructors during COVID-19, who are unaware of where they fit within the Five Stage plan.

The Foyle MLA stated:

“I have been contacted by numerous driving instructors querying when it is safe for them to go back to work in line with the Executive’s Five Step Plan to ease the lockdown.

“This has been a difficult period for driving instructors, as COVID-19 has impacted their sector hard.

“Driving instructors are not looking for dates- but they would like some clarity on what stage of the plan applies to them.

“At the previous Infrastructure committee, I raised these concerns and have asked the Department if they can provide clarity for driving instructors at this time.”