Martin Kenny condemns attack on Garda’s home in Dundalk

Sinn Féin justice spokesperson Martin Kenny TD has condemned the arson attack on the home of a Garda and his family in Dundalk, Co Louth last night.

Deputy Kenny said:

“I condemn the actions of those who started this fire in Hawthorn Crescent in Dundalk last night.

“The Garda and his wife and two children were put at considerable risk. Happily, thanks to the swift action of the emergency services, no one was physically injured in the attack, but no doubt they have been traumatised by this fire.

“This is the third time that a Garda’s home has been attacked over the last year and a half in Dundalk and I hope that anyone with information on this incident will share it with gardaí.”