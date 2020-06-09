O'Dowd calls on Economy Minister to act decisively to help save 500 jobs at Thompson's

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has called on the Economy Minister to act decisively to help save 500 jobs at the Thompson's Aero Seating in Banbridge and Portadown.

John O'Dowd was speaking after tabling an Urgent Oral Written Question to the minister in the Assembly today.

The Upper Bann continued :

“I think many workers and their families from Thompson's will be deeply disappointed by the minister's lack of a definitive response about how she plans to help avoid these job losses.

“Action is needed now, the minister is ideally placed to champion these workers and engage directly with the Chancellor Rishi Sunak about extending the furlough scheme closure date beyond the 10th of June.

“Tea and sympathy is not the solution, action and leadership is expected and required at this time.”