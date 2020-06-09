Sinn Féin MPs meet British Government on Brexit, financial commitments and legacy

This afternoon Sinn Féin MPs met with the British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis on Brexit, British Government financial commitments and legacy mechanisms.

Speaking following the meeting, Chris Hazzard MP said:

“We told British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis this afternoon that the clock continues to tick on Brexit and that his government must fulfil its commitments and legal obligations contained in the Irish Protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement.



“Giving the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of progress in Brexit talks, it is our view that the Brexit deadline is extended to ensure there is no crash out from the EU.



“We reminded Brandon Lewis also that the British government made a series of commitments in the New Decade, New Approach document, including financial commitments, and that these must also be fulfilled.



“The failure of the British government to fully implement the legacy mechanisms agreed by the five main parties, as well as the two governments in the Stormont House Agreement, was also raised during the meeting.



“It is long past the time all of those mechanisms were implemented in full, including the need to support victims.



"We made it clear that no victims of the conflict should be left behind and in particular that his government needs to commit to providing funding for a pension to address the needs of victims and stand as a recognition of their hurt and suffering.”