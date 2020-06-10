Further delays to A5 upgrade ‘frustrating’ – Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said it’s ‘highly frustrating’ that work to upgrade the A5 has faced another delay via a late submission of the public inquiry report.

The Foyle MLA said:

“At the start of the year, it was understood that work on the first phase of this A5 from New Buildings could begin in late 2020/early 2021.

“Today, the Infrastructure Committee was told that the report on the public inquiry is expected later than planned, and that construction cannot begin in the current financial year.

“The Department was then unable to give a date as to when construction is expected to commence on this vital road upgrade.

“This is highly frustrating. We have been waiting far too long for a scheme which is crucial to making one of Ireland’s most dangerous roads safer, in turn saving lives.

“Completion of the A5 would be another major step towards redressing decades of regional inequalities alongside the £210 investment and the Magee medical school.

“I will continue to push the Minister to give clarity on when people can expect this crucial scheme to finally get started.”