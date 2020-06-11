Burning of car kept as evidence while in Garda possession requires explanation - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice Martin Kenny TD has expressed concern that a vehicle kept as evidence in the case of the serious assault of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney was “accidentally burned” while in the possession of gardaí.

Teachta Kenny said: “The whole country was shocked at the details which emerged last September when Kevin Lunney was abducted and viciously assaulted in Co Cavan.

"We were assured at the time that all necessary resources of An Garda Síochána would be devoted to finding and convicting those responsible.

“It emerged in court yesterday that a vehicle which had been seized by gardaí as part of the investigation of this crime was burned. I am asking the Minister for Justice and the Garda Commissioner to explain this bizarre event.

“I have also submitted a parliamentary question to the Minister regarding other incidences of evidence in the possession of the gardaí being destroyed before it could be presented in court.

“Since this report emerged of the burning of the vehicle, many people in my constituency have come to me and expressed serious concerns about this issue.

"I believe they - and more importantly Kevin Lunney - deserve an explanation.”