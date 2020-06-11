Maskey calls on schools to suspend academic selection

The West Belfast MP said:

“Across the North many schools have shown leadership and taken the decision to suspend academic selection transfer tests for the upcoming school year.

“I would urge schools in West Belfast to also suspend these unregulated tests.

“Academic selection is wrong, unnecessary and places pressure on young children.

“There is mounting evidence that academic selection has a detrimental impact on the development of young pupils.

“The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, Equality Commission, Human Rights Commission, Children’s Commissioner, OECD, the trade union movement and the Catholic Church hierarchy have all called for an end to academic selection.

“The focus of local schools should be preparing teachers and pupils for a return to school when it is safe to do so."