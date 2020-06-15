Reckless British decision making has escalated potential for no-deal Brexit - Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA has said the British government's reckless decision not to request an extension to the Brexit transition period makes a no-deal exit more likely and heightens the need to plan for a referendum on Irish unity.

Declan Kearney said:

"The potential for a ‘no-deal' Brexit escalated on Friday when British Minister, Michael Gove officially informed the European Commission (EC) at a meeting of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee, that his government would not seek an extension to the transition period out of the EU, which ends on 1 January 2021.

"It's a reckless policy position, which defies all logic in the midst of the international COVID-19 health emergency, with its attendant social and economic repercussions, and the strong probability of a deep economic recession to follow.

"The announcement by the British government was high handed and stupid. It was based on no other strategic consideration than to make it clear Britain is not beholden to any other authority.

"Brexit is a Tory wrecking ball. But with that comes unintended consequences.

"It is beginning to reset the political discourse in Europe, about relations with Britain, and between Ireland and Britain.

"One of the unintended consequences has been to accelerate a popular civic discussion in Ireland both north and south, about constitutional and social change, and Irish unity.

"Ever growing sections of political and civic opinion in Ireland and internationally are recognising that reunification is not only reasonable but also achievable.

"Uniting Ireland is a democratic solution which can provide a new, strategic way forward for Irish society.

"As Britain continues to default on its obligations under the Withdrawal Agreement, and hurtle towards a potential ‘no-deal' exit from the EU, the economic and societal logic for Irish unity becomes even more urgent.

"With the clock ticking down to the end of Britain's transition period from the EU, the new economic and social opportunities, and potential of Irish unity, need to be developed into practical political and diplomatic strategies in both Ireland and Europe."

Read the full text of Declan Kearney's latest blog at: https://www.anphoblacht.com/contents/27835