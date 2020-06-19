Mullan welcomes announcement on school reopening

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the Education Minister’s announcement of dates for the scheduled reopening of schools.

The Party’s Education Spokesperson said:

“I welcome yesterday’s announcement from the Minister on the scheduled re-opening of schools on 24 August.

“School leaders, teaching and non-teaching staff as well as parents and young people have been left in limbo to date with very little information or guidance coming from the Department of Education about what the new school day will look like.

“While there are still questions outstanding and much guidance still required, this is a positive step and will help schools to start the planning and preparation for a new school year.

“Our teachers and principals have been involved in fantastic work, delivering remote learning and also providing supervised learning for the children of key workers.

“I am glad the Minister has changed his mind and moved the start date for P7, year 12 and year 14 pupils from the 17th to the 24th of August. Our teaching staff deserve a break.

“I will continue to work with the Minister and his Department to ensure our schools are given the support they need and to give confidence to parents and families in advance of the new school year.”