Outdoor space should be utilised to support businesses reopening - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said businesses should be able to utilise outdoor space as they re-open to help implement social distancing.

The East Derry MLA said:

"I had a positive meeting with the Chief Executive of Causeway Coast and Glens Council and local business owners to discuss the potential of hospitality businesses utilising outdoor spaces as they re-open.

"It is positive that businesses have been given a date for re-opening. However, it will be a challenge for businesses to implement social distancing. Therefore it only makes sense that they can use outdoor space either directly adjacent or close by their premises.

"There is legislation that provides for businesses to obtain a Pavement Café Licence and councils have been provided with guidance on the planning considerations.

"It will be important to ensure that disability discrimination legislation is properly taken account of in the granting of licences.

"On the north coast, including in Portstewart and Portrush as well as other towns across Causeway Coast and Glens, there is great potential for the development of a café culture and I would encourage the council to consider creative proposals around this."