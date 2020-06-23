‘Free school meals should be extended’ – Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has reiterated calls for the extension of free school meal payments to children over the summer months.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Over 100,000 children and families benefit from free school meal payments every year and they are a lifeline for many families.

“Sinn Féin has been unambiguous in our call for an extension to the payments to support our children over the summer months.

“Tackling holiday hunger is an issue which needs to be resolved, not only during this public health emergency, but going forward into the future.

“Sinn Féin’s priority is ensuring our children, workers and families are supported.

“The Minister for Education must end the delay and extend the payment to the 97,000 children who rely on them over the summer.”