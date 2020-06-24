Industrial Relations legislation must protect Sectoral Employment Orders - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane has called for yesterday’s High Court ruling on the 2019 Sectoral Employment Order for the electrical contracting sector and the Industrial Relations Act 2015 to be appealed.

The ruling means many lower paid workers will only have a legal entitlement to the Minimum Wage and other basic protections, rather than better sectoral minimum rates and conditions set by legally-binding Sectoral Employment Orders established after negotiations between employers and unions.

Speaking today, Teachta Cullinane said: “This is a very worrying development. This ruling must be appealed by the state. This threatens the entire Industrial Relations framework of the state, and the livelihood of thousands of workers.

“The Minister needs to act, and a new government needs to bring forward legislation to remedy the problem. We need to protect existing SEOs.

“We must avoid a scenario where SEOs lose authority if the 2015 Act is undone.

“Preparation of amendments needs to be made now for the worst-case scenario that the appeal is unsuccessful.

“A stronger Industrial Relations Act that addresses the shortfalls of the current framework needs to be an immediate priority for any incoming government to prevent this happening again.”