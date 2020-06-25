Ennis calls on IFA to distribute UEFA funding to local clubs
Sinn Féin MLA Sinead Ennis has called on the IFA to distribute its UEFA funding to soccer clubs in order to help them through the Covid crisis.
The spokesperson for Culture, Arts and Sports said:
“The Coronavirus pandemic has had a negative effect on many sectors, including our local soccer clubs.
“Many clubs are struggling financially during this crisis and it is becoming increasingly likely that some may unfortunately have to close their doors permanently.
“The IFA receive around £4m annually from the UEFA ‘Hat Trick Fund.'
“However, as a result of the Covid crisis UEFA has permitted each of its member associations to use this money as they see fit.
“I am calling on the IFA to use the ‘Hat Trick Fund’ money to help clubs through this difficult period by distributing the funds equally amongst clubs.
“This will help ensure that local clubs can keep their doors open.
“Many local sports clubs are the heartbeat of local communities and we must do all that we can to support them during this time of great uncertainty.”