Finucane expresses sympathy after body found in search for missing teenager

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has expressed his condolences following the discovery of a body which police believe to be that of missing teenager, Noah Donohoe.

The North Belfast MP said:

"The PSNI have discovered a body which they believe to be that of missing teenager, Noah Donohoe.

"This is tragic and heart breaking news for his family and friends and all who knew him, as well as the entire community who were involved in the search for him over recent days

"I want to extend my thoughts and condolences and those of the whole community to his family and friends at this sad and difficult time.

“I appeal to anyone with information which may assist the PSNI investigation to bring it forward to the police.”