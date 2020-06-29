Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile appointed as Sinn Féin Seanad group leader

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has appointed Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile as the leader of Sinn Féin’s Seanad group, as the new Seanad meets for the first time today.

Speaking this morning, Mary Lou McDonald said:

"I am delighted to confirm that Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile from Belfast will be the new leader of the Sinn Féin team in the Seanad.

"Since his election in 2016, Niall has been a strong voice for the people of the north in the Seanad and has effectively made the Oireachtas accessible to citizens from Derry to Belfast.

"Niall will continue to provide strong representation for the north, alongside Derry's Elisha McCallion and a strong Sinn Féin Seanad team.

"The current makeup of the Seanad does not reflect the change that people voted for in February, nor does it offer the solutions to the very real problems that people face.

"Sinn Féin's priorities in the coming term will be to effectively hold the government to account and to deliver the real change that people want; building affordable homes, freezing rents, tackling the trolley crisis, securing a State pension age of sixty-five and preparing for Irish Unity."