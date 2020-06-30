Sinn Féin supports construction workers' fight for fair pay - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane has said that Sinn Féin supports construction workers in their fight for fair pay.

His comments follow the announcement of construction unions today that they are to ballot their members in respect of industrial action, following a recent High Court ruling relating to the Industrial Relations Act 2015.

Teachta Cullinane said:

"Sinn Féin are unequivocal in our commitment to the fact that all workers should be entitled to fair pay and decent working conditions.

“Construction sector unions are due to ballot their members as a protective measure in case employers attempt to undermine sectoral pay rates and conditions set out in Sectoral Employment Orders, following a recent High Court ruling.

"The recent court ruling means many lower paid workers will only have a legal entitlement to the minimum wage and other basic protections. This is a deeply concerning step for workers’ rights.

“In the first instance, this ruling must be appealed by the State and if necessary the new government needs to bring forward legislation to remedy the problem.

"We need to protect existing SEOs. Sinn Féin stand full-square behind the unions involved. We are clear that everything that can be done to support workers must be done. We have engaged with ICTU and trade unions on this matter and will support them in their pursuit of fair pay and decent conditions.

"Whilst the immediate priority must be to address the current issue relating to SEOs, in the medium-term a strengthened Industrial Relations Act that addresses the shortfalls of the current framework needs to be a priority for the new government to prevent this happening again."