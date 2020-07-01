Mullan welcomes unanimous support for safe return to school motion

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the backing of the Assembly for her motion highlighting the need for consultation and clear guidance on the re-opening of schools.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Unanimous support from the Assembly for this motion is recognition that much more work needs to be done in advance of the reopening of schools.

“The purpose of the motion was to highlight the level of anxiety that exists across our education community at the present time including among parents and young people.

“I want to ensure that the widest possible consultation takes place right across the education sector and that the voices of young people and parents is at the centre of all of this.

“We need to give confidence to all of those who will be entering school in the Autumn that their health and safety is the number one priority.”