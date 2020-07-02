Sinn Féin will stand up for those denied access to justice and those who need protection from criminality - Martin Kenny TD

Martin Kenny has vowed that Sinn Féin will continue to stand up for those denied access to the justice system and those who look to it for protection against criminal elements in our society.

The TD for Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal was speaking at Leinster House today as he was reappointed as the party's spokesperson on Justice.

Teachta Kenny said: "I am glad to be reappointed as justice spokesman and to apply myself again to the important aspects of the administration of justice, which are such a vital cornerstone of society.

"I pledge myself to work to my best ability to hold the government to account on such vital matters as crime prevention, our courts service, policing and the prison service.

"I am firmly committed to working on behalf of those who are denied access to the justice system and those who look to it for protection against criminal elements in our society.

"Everyone has a right to feel safe in their communities and in their homes, and to feel that the police service is there to protect and serve them.

"White collar crime is another area in which Sinn Féin will demand probity, and accountability from all who hold positions of power and responsibility."