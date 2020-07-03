Archibald wishes hospitality businesses 'good luck' for reopening

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has wished hospitality businesses well for reopening this weekend.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"I'd like to wish those hospitality businesses reopening their doors this weekend, good luck.

"Our pubs, restaurants, cafés, hotels and other tourism businesses were amongst the first hit by the COVID19 pandemic.

"They have been unable to operate for the past number of months and this had been hugely damaging to our local economy.

"The safety of workers and the public is paramount, and many of these businesses have went to great lengths to put in place safety measures and training to protect their staff and us the public as customers, as they now reopen.

"We all have a role to play in acting responsibly and ensuring we adhere to social distancing and good hygiene and I would call on everyone to enjoy themselves in a responsible manner that ensures the safety of staff, other customers and the wider community."