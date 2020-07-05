Ruairí Ó Murchú condemns Dundalk arson attack

Sinn Féin TD for Louth Ruairí Ó Murchú and Dundalk South Councillor Kevin Meenan said they were appalled by the attack at the family home which happened at around 3.35am. A child and a seven month pregnant woman were among the five people taken to hospital following an arson attack at a house in Clontygora Court, Dundalk in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Teachta Ó Murchú said;

"This was an appalling attack on a family home where there were a child was sleeping. We understand that at least one adult was injured, sustaining broken bones when they had to jump to safety from a first floor window.

"This is the latest in a long line of attacks on this house and we understand that the origin of this may be linked to a drugs debt.

"This property has been the subject of attempted arson attacks in the recent past, which have clearly escalated to the point where five people, including a young child, were treated in hospital.

"We repeat our calls for those involved in this senseless criminality to stop. It is understood that numerous threats have been traded, using social media.

"Both myself and Councillor Kevin Meenan both have met with residents in the area over the last number of months and I visited the scene this morning.

"I have spoken to Gardaí about the ongoing issues here and Cllr. Meenan has been in touch with the council and with Clúid Housing Association about the intimidation and violence that is being visited upon residents.

"Our efforts to find a resolution to this will redouble. Nobody should have to live under the threat of violence and to have an attack like this happen, where people’s lives were put at serious risk, is completely reprehensible.

"Anybody with information about this attack should contact Gardaí in Dundalk immediately, or the Confidential Line at 1800 666 111."