Over 1000 driving theory certificates expired during MOT closure - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has called on the Minister for Infrastructure to look at retrospectively extending driver theory certificates that have fallen during the closure of MOT centres and the lack of driving tests.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“For learners attaining their driver licence, Covid-19 proved a real set back as driving tests have been suspended during the lockdown.

“ It has been revealed that 1,126 theory test pass certificates have expired between the end of March and the end of June at a time when driving tests were not available.

“A further 1,312 will expire by the end of September.

“It appears that learner drivers are being forced to start from scratch, through no fault of their own.

“It is important to show flexibility during this uncertain period.

“I have written to the Infrastructure Minister asking her to look at retrospectively extending driver theory certificates that have fallen during the closure of MOT centre and lack of driving tests.”