Mental health must take priority when schools reopen - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called for the emotional well-being and mental health of children and young people to be prioritised when schools return.

Speaking after a sitting of the Education Committee, the Foyle MLA said:

"Today at the committee we heard from the National Children's Bureau on their work in relation to the development and implementation of a new emotional health and well-being framework.

"I welcomed the good work that they have done on this framework and in the current context of COVID and the impact it has had on children and young people it is clear that this must be finalised and implemented by the Department of Education as a matter of urgency.

"Children and young people have endured months of disruption, some will have been at home in difficult family circumstances so it's crucial that the mental health and well-being of all of our young people is prioritised above all else once schools return in August.

"I also challenged the Education Minister on the failure to implement the Addressing Bullying in Schools Act to date. Bullying is a huge cause of mental ill health amongst children and young people so I welcomed the Minister's commitment that this would be progressed as quickly as possible."