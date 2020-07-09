Education Minister must deliver on childcare – Kelly

Sinn Fein spokesperson on Childcare Catherine Kelly MLA as urged the Minister of Education not to repeat past delivery failures on childcare during the Education Committee meeting yesterday.

Speaking the West Tyrone MLA said:

“Childcare must be a central component to our economic recovery from covid-19.

“As we emerge from the pandemic and more people return work, increased childcare places will be needed and providers must be supported as they reopen their premises.

"The last childcare support scheme was too slow and much too complex. The support scheme had failed to efficiently deliver the financial support which was made available to childcare providers.

“I took the opportunity at yesterday’s meeting of the Education Committee to urge the Minister not to make the same mistakes of the past and to urgently get this new package of financial support out to the people who need it.

"I welcome the reassurances by Minister Weir to the committee that this new support scheme will be more accessible than previously.

"However, its fundamental details are unclear in terms of the support scheme, including who has been commissioned to oversee it and the date that it will be rolled out.

"The Minister needs to provide urgent clarity to the sector and to parents on the new support package."