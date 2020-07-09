McCann encourages private rental tenants to use Housing Meditation Service
Sinn Féin Housing Spokesperson Fra McCann has encouraged private rental tenants and landlords to utilise the Housing Meditation Service as an avenue to resolve issues.
Speaking the West Belfast MLA said:
“Since the launch of the Housing Meditation Service as a pilot scheme in 2019, the service has provided invaluable support to tenants and landlords in the private rental sector who have issues.
“The service provides an easily accessible and effective avenue to for private rental tenants and landlords to resolve issues, particularly around repairs, anti-social behaviour, arrears and evictions.
“I also welcome the announcement today by Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilin that the Department will use the experience from the Housing Mediation Service to develop future services for landlords and tenants.”