Flynn calls for Health Minister to meet women injured by mesh

Sinn Féin MLA Orlaithi Flynn has welcomed the Health Minister’s prompt apology following the publication of the Cumberledge Report yesterday and is calling for an urgent meeting to enable the minister to hear for himself the ongoing concerns of women injured by mesh implants.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“The minister has recognised the failure of the healthcare system in relation to vaginal implant surgery and acknowledged the need to listen and understand patients’ voices and their concerns.

"In light of this I am asking for an urgent meeting with the minister so that women injured by mesh can speak to him directly.

“There are a number of ongoing concerns relating to the operation of the Specialist Regional Mesh Clinic, confidence in expertise to undertake complex mesh removals and difficulties in securing full rather than partial removals.

"I have listened to women injured by mesh and their voices are powerful.

"I am urging the minister to listen and learn from those directly impacted.”