Brady backs independent investigation into Majella O’Hare death

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has backed calls by the family of Majella O’Hare for an independent investigation into her death.

The Newry/Armagh MP said:

“For nearly 44 years, Majella O’Hare’s family have suffered the awful injustice of Majella’s killing.

“They have done so with great dignity and with a perseverance to get the truth.

“Their demand for an independent investigation into her death is made with no malice or intent but that only of finding out the truth of their sister’s death.

“Sinn Féin supports Majella O’Hare’s family in their quest for truth and justice.”