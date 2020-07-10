Beattie condemns death threat against Belfast City Council official

Sinn Féin councillor Ciaran Beattie has condemned a death threat against Belfast City Council official, Nigel Grimshaw.

The Council group leader said:

"This death threat issued against Belfast City Council official Nigel Grimshaw is abhorrent and I condemn it utterly.

"Those responsible for this threat have nothing to offer society.

"This threat comes after Nigel Grimshaw has been the subject of much inaccurate, ill-informed and irresponsible public commentary in recent days.

"Everyone should be free to go about their business free from fear of threats and intimidation.

“Anyone with any information on those responsible for this despicable and cowardly threat should bring it to the PSNI.”