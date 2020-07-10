Archibald meets with Ulster Bank on redundancies

Sinn Féin Economy Spokesperson, Caoimhe Archibald MLA, has called on Ulster Bank to engage with trade union representatives in the Financial Services Union (FSU) to protect jobs.

The East Derry MLA pressed Ulster Bank to explore retraining options instead of redundancy for workers and expressed concern at the timing of this action on voluntary redundancy.

Caoimhe Archibald MLA said:

“Today I met with Ulster Bank officials following news that up to 40 jobs may be lost to voluntary redundancy in the near future.

"This is very concerning news, particularly for workers and their families.

"We are heading into extremely difficult economic circumstances and likely very high unemployment. I am therefore very concerned about these proposed redundancies.

"I am calling on Ulster Bank to consider all other alternatives to redundancy in the short term, including retraining and upskilling to respond to a changing retail banking sector and to continue to engage with trade union representatives."