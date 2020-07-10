McCleave calls for leadership to remove Lisburn flags

Sinn Féin Councillor Gary McCleave has called on community and political leaders in Lisburn to show leadership to remove unwanted flags.

The calls come after a number of residents received sectarian abuse when challenging the erection of flags near their homes.

Councillor McCleave said:

“Flags erected in mixed areas of Lisburn, including Thaxton, Woodbrook, Lower Ballinderry, Lambeg & Lisburn City Centre, are against the wishes of residents living there.

“When challenging the erection of the flags in their community, local residents were subject to nasty and sectarian verbal abuse.

“Sinn Féin reached out to community leaders in an effort to resolve the issue and it’s extremely disappointing that these efforts were unsuccessful.

“I am calling on community leaders and political representatives from all political parties to show leadership and make it clear that in 2020, people should not be faced with the sectarian abuse and intimidation at their home.

“There is an onus on the relevant agencies to carry out their duty and remove these illegal and unwanted flags from the area.

“In the coming days, we will also continue to pursue dialogue with community leaders to find a resolution to this issue.”