Kelly welcomes PSNI apology to Birney and McCaffrey

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has welcomed the PSNI’s apology to investigative journalists Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey.

The party’s Policing Spokesperson said:

“I welcome the apology today from Chief Constable Simon Byrne to investigative journalists Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey.

“This case should never have been pursued in the first place.

“As opposed to having been detained and their properties searched, both of these men should have been commended and thanked for their top quality service to society in exposing the collusion in the Loughinisland Massacre.

“The British state should have immediately sought to pursue those responsible for the massacre and the subsequent cover up, not those who did sterling work in exposing the truth.

“The freedom of the press is a fundamental principle in any democracy and must not be infringed upon.

"It is long past the time the British government implemented in full the legacy mechanisms agreed in the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights compliant manner."