British government treating political institutions in the north with contempt - Hazzard

Speaking after the publication of a British government white paper on Brexit, the South Down MP said:

"The British government are once again completely ignoring the realities of life in the north when it comes to Brexit. There is zero mention in this white paper of the Irish Protocol which the British government has agreed with the EU and which contains vital protections for the north's economy and the Good Friday Agreement.

"This publication was drawn up without the involvement of local businesses or the elected representatives of the people of the north. This is hardly surprising given the fact the British government has spent four years ignoring the will of the people of the north who wanted to remain in the EU.

"The British government need to provide immediate clarity to the local business community as to what seamless trade, and its commitment that there will be no additional costs, will actually mean in practice.

"The Brexit clock is ticking and the concerns of local people and businesses will not be allayed by platitudes from a British government that has totally ignored them and treated their public representatives and political institutions with contempt.

"Despite weak assurances from the British government, people here know that Brexit is bad for business, bad for jobs and bad for the environment."