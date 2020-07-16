Maskey condemns vandalising of grave in Milltown Cemetery

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned the vandalism of a grave of in Milltown Cemetery.

The West Belfast MP said:

“In the early hours of this morning the grave of Warren Crossan was vandalised in Milltown Cemetery with the headstone and other family tributes destroyed.

“Those involved in this attack must be unreservedly condemned.

“Many grieving families find great comfort in visiting cemeteries, they are places of peace and reflection.

“The desecration of a grave is very distressing for any family.

“Those involved in this criminality should stop this activity and allow this family to grieve in peace.”