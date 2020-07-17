NSMC must help progress all-Ireland road projects - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA and Infrastructure spokesperson Cathal Boylan has said that with the resumption of the North South Ministerial Council, progress on key cross border road projects must follow.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“The North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) is the main body for all-Ireland co-operation between Dublin and Belfast .

“The NSMC provides an important opportunity to put and added focus on some key cross border projects.

“There are a number of projects that need to be progressed in the time ahead for example Narrow Water Bridge, improving the Dublin to Belfast rail line, Ulster Canal, and the A5 road upgrade.

“These projects are vital to improving connectivity and facilitating balanced economic growth on this island.

“At the last Infrastructure Committee meeting I inquired into the preparations made by the Infrastructure minister to ensure these projects are raised at the NSMC.

“Its vital that these projects are delivered and the NSMC has an important role to play in realising this."