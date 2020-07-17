Finucane calls for joined up approach to tackle unwanted bonfires
Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has called on statutory agencies to play an active part in helping to prevent unwanted bonfires in the area.
The North Belfast MP said:
“Today we have contacted the relevant departments and agencies regarding unwanted bonfire material that is being stored on their land.
“We have pressed the need for this wood to be removed as a matter of urgency.
“As political representatives we are committed to doing all that we can to ensure that local residents do not suffer the same anti-social behaviour as last year.
“The only way that we will succeed in this objective is through a joined up approach between statutory agencies, Government Departments and the local community.
“Sinn Féin will continue to work alongside relevant agencies and departments to support the right of the local community to live lives free from anti-community fires and the tension that they generate.”