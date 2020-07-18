Sinn Féin President extends condolences on the passing of John Lewis

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has extended her condolences on the passing of US Congressman John Lewis.

She said;

“It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Congressman John Lewis.

“John Lewis and the other leaders of the civil rights movement in America were an inspiration to a generation of civil rights leaders in Ireland. He remained a staunch defender of equality, rights and reconciliation, and he was a good friend to Ireland.

“Today the world has lost a powerful voice for good; a leader who courageously led from the front in the fight against racism. His legacy can be found in the peace that we now enjoy and wherever peoples stand together against inequality, repression and injustice.

“I want extend my condolences to his extended family and to his very wide circle of friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”