Sheehan ‘seriously concerned’ at treatment of Palestinian prisoner

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has raised serious concerns at reports of the medical treatment and the violation of the rights of Kamal Abu Wa'ar and other Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The Party’s Middle East Spokesperson said:

“Serious concerns have been raised at the treatment and rights violations of Palestinian prisoner Kamal Abu Wa'ar.

“Kamal is in a critical condition in an Israeli jail and is suffering from cancer and Covid-19.

“His immune system is depleted due to the chemotherapy sessions that he received and Covid-19 has worsened his condition. He needs proper medical attention as a matter of urgency.

“Over recent months the Israeli government has released hundreds of Israeli prisoners as a preventive and protective step. However, they have not applied the same compassion to Palestinian prisoners.

“I condemn the degrading and discriminatory treatment of Palestinian prisoners. It is an international scandal and a violation of international and humanitarian law.

“The international community must hold the Israeli government to account for their denial of proper medical treatment to sick Palestinian prisoners.”