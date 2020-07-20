Boylan calls on Mallon to provide clarity on resumption of driving tests

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has said the Transport Minister must clarify when driving tests will resume in the north.

The Newry/Armagh MLA said:

“Driving lessons in the north have now resumed after a long break resulting from Covid19.

“It doesn’t make any sense that while people can now learn to drive, they cannot yet sit the test to become fully qualified.

“I have written to the Infrastructure Minister to urge her to provide urgent clarity on when driving tests will resume in a safe manner for all involved.

“This is crucial to ensure there is no major backlog in driving test waiting lists over the coming weeks and months.”