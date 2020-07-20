Chaotic rent announcement by government is a 'slap in the face for renters' - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has described the government’s handling of the ban on evictions, notices to quit and rent increases as “chaotic” and a “slap in the face for renters”.

Responding to the evolving mess on extending the emergency rental protections, Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The handling by the government of the extension of the emergency measures for renters has been chaotic to say the least.

“Latest media reports claim that the protections will only be extended by eleven days. We also understand that new legislation will seek to ban evictions until January 2021, however the ban on rent increases is to end in August.

“Is the government seriously saying it is okay to increase rents but not okay to evict? This is both confusing and contradictory.

“Tens of thousands of renters work in sectors of the economy that will not return to full employment this year.

“The government’s mishandling of this issue is adding to the enormous uncertainty currently faced by both renters and landlords.

“If today’s deadline was to do with extending emergency protections for banks, insurance companies or developers, this issue would have been sorted out months ago.

“It highlights how this government does not take the private rented sector seriously, which does not bode well for the future.