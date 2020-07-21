Logue urges immediate action on Largy Road flooding

Antrim and Newtownabbey Deputy Mayor, Sinn Féin Councillor Anne Marie Logue, has called for immediate action by the Department for Infrastructure to address flooding on the Largy Road, Crumlin before another disaster occurs.

Cllr Logue said:

“Serious flooding on the Largy Road has been ongoing for the past five years and despite numerous representations to the Department for Infrastructure, no action has been taken to finally address the problem. The drains infrastructure on this road is clearly not fit for purpose and underinvestment from the Department has led to untold damage to residential properties, causing extreme distress to those families affected.

“The outdated system serving the Largy Road has been repeatedly overwhelmed during heavy downpours leading to intense flooding and misery for local residents, as well as serious road safety issues and treacherous driving conditions during winter months.

“I met with road service and residents onsite and urged Department officials to address the drainage infrastructure in this area as a matter of priority. I have since sought reassurances from the Department for Infrastructure officials and have been advised that a diversionary traffic route has been identified and agreed with residents and business owners.

“I am now informed that contractors have been notified and a schedule of works is pending. Given the already long delay in progressing work for this area and the immediate risk of flash flooding, I am calling on the Department for Infrastructure to get the necessary works underway as a matter of urgency.”