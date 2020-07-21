Time is running out for clarity on reopening schools - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has expressed disappointment after a briefing from the Department of Education on the reopening of schools failed to address fundamental questions.

Teachta Ó Laoghaire said: “I am deeply concerned about the Department’s chaotic handling of the reopening of schools.

“From the start, the Department has been on the back foot, leaving students and teachers in the dark about vital issues.

“At today’s briefing, I was told that answers to fundamental questions would not be answered until effectively next month.

“It is now late July and the new school term is just around the corner. Book lists are coming in and parents are budgeting for school uniforms. Despite this, these key questions are still unanswered.

“If we do not receive answers until next month, we will have mere weeks to implement them before the start of the term.

“The department has been unacceptably slow in putting together a plan. The minister has not been very convincing during her time in office. The key questions are being dodged and not answered.

“Time is running out, we need clarity. Today’s briefing was frustrating and did not bring any great light to this increasingly chaotic situation.

"The minister needs to appreciate this is a hugely stressful time for children, parents and teachers."