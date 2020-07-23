Molloy pays tribute to Tom Mitchell

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has paid tribute to former Sinn Féin MP for Mid Ulster, Tom Mitchell who died yesterday.

The Mid Ulster MP said:

“I was saddened to hear of the death of Tom Mitchell, the former Sinn Féin MP for Mid Ulster.

“Tom Mitchell won the election in Mid Ulster in 1955 from his prison cell.

“He defied a British government attempt to remove him as an MP, when faced with a subsequent election, increased his majority and was elected again.

“The people of Mid Ulster have a long and proud republican history and Tom Mitchel stood with them again with myself and others in the civil rights campaign.

“He lived in Dublin but continued to have many friends in Mid Ulster who will sadly miss him.

“I offer my thoughts and prayers to his family at this tragic time.”