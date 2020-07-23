Carers for intellectually disabled adults are at their wits’ end - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and South Donegal Martin Kenny has raised with the Taoiseach the issue of adults with intellectual disability who are at home with elderly parents since lockdown without any of the usual supports.

Teachta Kenny said: “I want to raise with the Taoiseach the issue of adults with intellectual disabilities who are at home with elderly parents who, in many cases, are unable to cope.

“This situation has continued through the pandemic. Many people around the country are at their wits end in regard to what to do. Daycare services and respite care services have been taken away.

“Across my constituency, and I am sure across the country as a whole, carers and families who are caring for adults in such circumstances need to see efforts being made by Government to put these services back in place immediately.”

Commenting on the HSE’s Framework for the Resumption of Adult Disability Day Services, Teachta Kenny added:

“I appreciate that care and planning has to happen to resume services. But surely with adequate testing of both the carers and those being cared for, adaption of premises and perhaps hours of service, this can be done more speedily.

“There are people at their wits’ end and close to burnout with the lack of daycare or even respite services.

"We all realise the care that must be taken before resumption of services, but there is a shocking lack of urgency about this and the government, like on many other issues, seems to be unaware or uncaring of the crisis in which many families find themselves.

“I am calling on the Minister and the HSE to treat this crisis with the urgency it deserves and restore services as soon as possible.”