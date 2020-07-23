British government flapping about in pursuance of reckless Brexit agenda - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the British government is flapping about and posturing in its pursuance of its reckless Brexit agenda at all costs, regardless of the dire consequences.

And he said the protections contained in the Irish Protocol must be maintained and cannot be cast aside by the British government.

The Brexit spokesperson has said:

"The latest round of Brexit negotiations on the future relationship have ended with the British government saying that considerable gaps remain.

"The Brexit clock is ticking. Businesses in particular are crying out for certainty and yet the British government is still prevaricating and trying to shirk its responsibilities and legal obligations under the Irish Protocol and the Withdrawal Agreement.

"The British government is flapping about and posturing in its pursuance of its reckless Brexit agenda at all costs, regardless of the dire consequences.

"It shows once again that the British government does not care about the impact of Brexit on the north.

"The vital protections for the north, our economy and the Good Friday Agreement secured in the Irish Protocol must be maintained and upheld and the British government cannot be allowed to cast them aside.

"We need to see the EU and the Irish government ensuring that these protections remain in place in the interests of our economy and our peace agreements."