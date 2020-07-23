Sheehan raises staff safety concerns over improper PPE training

Sinn Féin MLA and Health Committee member Pat Sheehan today raised concerns for the safety of health workers following improper training on the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The health committee today confirmed that a review found that 14 staff who contracted COVID-19 had initially received improper training for PPE.

The audit of fit testing found over 37,000 testing certificates needed to be reviewed and 2,802 staff need to be retested across the HSC.

Speaking after the Committee meeting Mr Sheehan said:

“Health service staff stepped up when the public needed them most during this pandemic and it is essential these workers are assured they are protected at all times as they carry out their vital work.

"Unfortunately this has not always been the case.

“At the start of the crisis we heard concerns from across the health service over access to PPE, and in particular FFP 3 face masks.

“Today it was confirmed that of the staff who needed to be retested within the South Eastern Trust, at least 14 had contracted Coronavirus.

“I challenged Health Trust Chief Executives and the Department's Chief Nursing Officer on this startling information in the Health Committee.

“Questions need to be answered as to how this could have happened and what support is in place for those affected.”