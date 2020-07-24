McGuigan speaks to Moy Park management on covid-19 cases

Sinn Féin MLA Phillip McGuigan has contacted the management of Moy Park to discuss the outbreak of covid-19 in a Ballymena factory.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“I have been in contact with the management of Moy Park in Ballymena following news of several members of staff testing positive for COVID-19.

“I emphasised the need for Moy Park to implement measures that will protect staff, their families and minimise the spread of COVID-19 within the factory.

“Measures implemented by employers must include social distancing, increased hygiene, appropriate levels of PPE and efficiency in dealing with any suspected covid-19 cases within the workplace.

“All employers across society have a responsibility to ensure appropriate and stringent measures are in place to minimise the spread of COVID19.

“I also welcomed the speedy action of Moy Park in placing workers who were confirmed to have covid-19 into isolation with full pay.

“Globally it is clear that food production plants have been particularly impacted by clusters of covid-19 in recent weeks.

“We must evaluate this situation and use the experience of other countries in dealing with these clusters in food production plants to ensure the best outcome.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work with the Public Health Agency, Trade Unions and employers to ensure maximum protection for all workers and families.”