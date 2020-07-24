Irish Government must fully honour A5 commitment - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has stressed the need for the Government in the south to fully honour its financial commitment to the A5 and has called on the infrastructure minister to engage with the Dublin government on this issue at the North South Ministerial Council.

The Foyle MLA stated:

“The A5 is a key infrastructure project that would open up the entire north-west and facilitate economical growth while also greatly improving road safety for the region.

“The forthcoming North South Ministerial Council is an important opportunity for both governments to engage over key north south projects such as the A5.

“At the latest Infrastructure Committee, I called on the Infrastructure Minister to engage with the Dublin government on the need to honour its original financial commitment to co-fund the A5 rather than the vastly reduced figure €75 million it has subsequently committed.

“Sinn Féin will continue to press the Minister to ensure the delivery of the A5 is both prioritised and expedited.”