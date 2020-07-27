Education Minister must bring forward return to schools plan - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called on Education Minister Peter Weir to bring forward a complete plan for the reopening of schools.

The Education Spokesperson said:

"With many of the COVID-19 restrictions now being eased people are looking to the future and trying to plan for the months ahead in a responsible manner.

"For many parents and young people that means preparing for a return to school but there are still a great many questions about exactly what will happen and what that will look like.

"The Education Minister needs to bring forward a clear and comprehensive plan, put together with input from trade unions, schools, transport providers and others, to ensure parents and young people know exactly what to expect and what will happen when schools are reopened.

"This needs to be done as a matter or urgency and I will be writing to Peter Weir to impress on him to the need for a plan to be in place as soon as possible."